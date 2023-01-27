Letter to the editor: Homeowners have no sway over decisions

Ward 3 Council person Daniel Carlino insulted our intelligence in his letter to the editor (Missoulian Jan. 23) when asking for Missoulians input on the city's code reform project. For years now the City Council has made our current zoning map meaningless by continuously granting any zoning variance request that comes before them. Builders, developers, and realtors have far more sway over council decisions than any of us homeowners who elected them. They continually disregard the fact that zoning laws require that property matches the classification for a certain area.

Whenever the council grants a variance, it destroys the character of our neighborhood while creating an unsafe environment. And if the affected homeowners should raise objections to the council about the potential new hazards in their neighborhood, they are insultingly referred to as NIMBYs.

Carlino is right is saying that rapid development around Missoula “feels like something is happening to Missoula, rather than building what our community is truly wanting to see.” And he and the City Council must take the blame.

Fellow citizens, don't waste your time on this so-called “public process.” Our once beautiful city's charm has long vanished under automobile exhaust fumes. And no code reforms will bring that back.

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula