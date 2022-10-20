Letter to the editor: Honesty and public service

John Lamb and Monica Tranel have a long history of honesty and effective public service. Ryan Zinke does not. All across this nation we have witnessed a trend that really began with Lee Atwater, President George Bush’s campaign manager in 1988, who pioneered bold-faced lying and fear mongering as campaign strategies that have been increasingly effective to this day. The very last thing we need here in Montana is to put someone in Congress who constantly lies about his military record, which ended under a cloud, and who is under multiple federal investigations for lying and dishonesty. A man whose hands are constantly in the public trough. Don’t take my word for it. Read the Opinion piece in the October 10, 2022 Daily Inter-Lake, co-authored by lifelong Republicans, former Montana Governor Marc Racicot and former Montana Secretary of State, Bob Brown, both of whom say they will be voting for Monica Tranel.