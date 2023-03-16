I so appreciate thoughts expressed in this publication by Judge Nelson, Bob Brown, Jim Goetz, and (Woman Talking) Mary Sheehy Moe. These seem, however, voices crying in a wilderness of dunderheaded proposals and enactments which spring from a Montana super-majority of leaders and followers wrapped up in the past tense.

There is exceptionalism but it’s not a national character trait. For example, it’s found in members of fundamentalist churches in volunteers who collect and give clothes and food to the homeless – not in their organizations writ large, and most certainly not in their Oracles, who advance Dominionist Manifest Destiny, serving the needs of of the white male heteropatriarchy and the neoconservative security state, borne of the secrecy attached to building the Bomb. This has caused our endless wars – at least 15 of them since 1950 – not including the bumbling machinations of the CIA in numerous countries.