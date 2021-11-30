Letter to the editor: Hope, hospice, home and heart

As November gives way to December, we gather to give thanks for the warmth of hearths, of family and friends, and the spirit within. The long winter of the north is upon us, and we prepare to celebrate darkness with festivals of light. These are ancient rituals as old as humanity and rooted deep in every culture.

Birth and rebirth are easy to celebrate, but what about the inevitable arrival of death? Our medical institutions and health care systems have been geared toward curing and preventing what ails us, but not toward accepting and helping when there is no cure. To offer hope and compassion when it is most needed is a hard practice to learn, and those who suffer and those who care for the suffering are often befuddled, frightened, not knowing what to do or how to feel. But we in western Montana are lucky because help is on the way.