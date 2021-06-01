Letter to the editor: Hospitality and a story to share

As a sea kayaking Oregonian, I wasn't sure what to expect when three friends asked me to join them on a float trip down the Smith River in mid-May. Class I water, no crowds, assigned campsites, spring flows; what can go wrong?

But when I mistakenly mapped our first camp as Rock Creek, two miles downstream from our correct campsite at Rock Garden, and then paddled on ahead of the raft in my kayak, a lot can go wrong. With my minimal gear and food, I figured I could still survive the night as the predicted cold, wet weather was still 24 hours away.

But the Blackfoot River Outfitters crew setting up camp at Rock Creek not only had mercy on my predicament, they provided me with a spare sleeping bag, pad and tent! Then, when the outfitter, John Herzer, got off the river with his clients he invited me to supper in the big wall tent with salmon, grilled asparagus and summer squash, rice pilaf, red wine and dutch oven brownies. Wow!

When my worried friends showed up the next day I had a story and will never forget the Montana hospitality of Blackfoot River Outfitters.

Mike Ballinger,

The Dalles, Oregon

