Letter to the editor: Housing alternative

I read with dismay lauded plans to repurpose the historic Larchmont Golf Course (benefiting citizens of all income groups) into affordable housing units. Such plans benefit a select few and simultaneously offer enticing opportunities for graft and corruption to the corporations, politicians and select homeowners who are allowed to participate.

Consider, instead, building on the property off Yumas Ranch Lane and Highway 93 — flat, surrounded on three sides by a beautiful river and ready to build. Imagine a mixed-use, mixed-income community on the water for all to enjoy! Building high-value properties in flood plains is a centuries-old practice (the Netherlands, SE Texas, Houston, Miami, etc.) which requires modified building codes and practices — all eagerly embraced in Missoula.

Move-in ready units are but three years away in this area. Don’t discard a municipal gem benefiting all for a project benefiting a few.

Stuart Jackson,

Bonner

