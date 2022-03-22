Letter to the editor: Housing fees necessary

I was amused and entertained by the column (Missoulian March 20) from young state legislators about local city government housing fees. I have been involved with local issues for some 20 years as mayor and councilor in Hamilton. Cities have fees and zoning regulations for legitimate reasons. It costs money to hook up to sewer and water services. Streets and sidewalks with signage have to be repaired or constructed. Do our young state legislators think the existing residents should subsidize this new growth? Residents think not. Our taxes are high enough because of the state auditor's increases, tax levies, and other county fees. Zoning is necessary to prevent willy-nilly growth! Many residents object to over-crowding with no available parking space. I wonder what the reaction would be, if state government would mandate county government to pay for water wells and septic systems? Do the legislators have a stake in rampant growth? House flipping and multiple rental ownership have also contributed to higher costs. I think our legislators should run for city offices before they criticize our fine city governments! Finally, some cities are confined to valley floors and need smart growth policies to save land space for the future.