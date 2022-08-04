Letter to the editor: How about Ryan Zinke?

Sen. Tester has clearly shown himself to be a strong and valuable supporter of America’s veterans. Sen. Daines has shown his contempt and disregard for veterans by voting against medical care for those impacted by burn pits and then fist-bumping Sen. Cruz in celebration of the bill not passing. Monica Tranel, Democratic candidate for our new House seat, has strongly come out in support of Sen. Tester’s bill and in support of our veterans. What about Ryan Zinke? What does he think? Is his military experience just a campaign slogan or does he care about those who served? Is he supporting their medical care or dreaming of the day when he can fist-bump with Ted Cruz? Does he have the guts to stand up and proclaim his views or is he just a coward in a cowboy hat?