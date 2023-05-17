Instead of outlawing abortions, we should make it easier for women to be pregnant and to raise their children. Many factors influence the decision to abort, and many of those factors are financial. For example, approximately 20% of pregnant women end up needing bed rest for part of their pregnancy. This often results in being fired and losing medical insurance. It should be against the law for a pregnant woman to be fired for medical reasons. Government programs should be available to help ALL pregnant women, regardless of income, to obtain obstetrical care, maintain a healthy diet and assist with any problems that crop up. Another area that should be addressed is the cost of child care. The average salary in Missoula is $23 an hour. The average cost of daycare is $16-$21 an hour per child. This disparity would certainly enter in to a woman’s decision to terminate her pregnancy. More government assistance with child care would help alleviate this problem. These are only a couple of the issues facing pregnant women. Rather than limiting their options, we should be offering assistance wherever it's needed. Rather than judging them, we should be saying “How can we help?"