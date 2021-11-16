Letter to the editor: How do you deal with with those who believe lies?

When you’re not tethered to facts or truth, you can’t lose an argument. What do you do when your debate adversary refuses to believe facts independently reported by reputable news sources? “Fake news!”

What do you say when that person refuses to accept the findings of the most sophisticated intelligence agencies in the world? “Deep state!”

How do you deal with someone who believes thousands of demonstrable and documented lies, when they accept as truth the denials of actions and statements we’ve seen recorded on video and played to the world? “Just joking!’

How do you deal with people who want to believe their fantasies over the truth, and are willing to kill others to prove their point? “Hang Mike Pence!”

And what the heck are we supposed to think of folks who assembled in a city far from their homes to greet one of the dead Kennedys? (Not the 1980s-era punk band, but the actual resurrected JFK Jr?)

Ridiculous. John-John has been living in my tool shed since 1999!

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0