I would like to commend the Ravalli Republic and writer Jessica Abell for the excellent article she wrote on the June 5 public forum on Election Integrity in Ravalli County and Montana in general. This meeting was held in Hamilton at the County Fairgrounds Events Center and was supposed to be 3 hours long. It lasted much longer with speakers bloviating well past 11 p.m.

I attended out of curiosity, hoping it would be a fair and balanced program that might provide some important new information. That wish was dispelled after the opening speaker proclaimed the 2020 national election to be invalid because of unproven election fraud. Subsequent speakers sang the same tune over and over.

After learning of the vitriolic attacks on our local County Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder for ignoring false election fraud claims, I was reminded of the L. Frank Baum novel "The Wizard of Oz." Originally a children’s story, to many it serves today as a metaphor for the search for heroes, only to learn that the hero is a person of many faces. And in most cases a phony in real life.

I think the orange-complected hero many of the attendees at the program support fits this conviction. The other might be “The Emperor Has No Clothes” but you don’t want to visualize that thought for very long. Their Emperor may soon be wearing an orange-colored jump suit that matches his healthy complexion.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence