Sixty-six years ago this month I was born at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Though my family left Montana a year or so later upon my father's graduation from UM, I have long been proud to be a native of the state. Today, I find myself wondering how "the last best place" became so seemingly uncaring about inclusion of all Montana residents.

Having just retired from a lengthy career in public education leadership in Washington, I know that every student matters, and that students matter one at a time. Every one of them deserves care, and to be supported in becoming who they want to be. Yet, Montana's governor (who apparently felt entitled to body-slam a reporter a few years back), and state Legislature, must not agree. Instead, they support yet another culture war against transgendered youth, and silence an elected representative who does support these youth — hiding behind some cloak of decorum. Please.