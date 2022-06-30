Letter to the editor: How many?

How many women will chose prison time for abortion, maybe 3-4 years, over 20 years of supporting an unwanted dependent? Penal system get ready!

How many millions of unwanted children will flood the foster care system? Add a few million more every few years to the existing half-million already there. And yes, factor in a high rate of infant disabilities due to lack of prenatal care. Family Services get ready!

Add in the increased need for food stamps, medicaid, public housing. And private charities will handle all of this? They’ve never been able to do so adequately since the time of poor houses. That’s why government had to become involved.

Isn’t the political party pushing for less government, now causing the need for social services to skyrocket? Isn’t the political party advocating for personal freedom and liberty now putting government in charge of the most difficult, personal family decisions? Insane! Or is it just outright hypocrisy?

Susan Strong,

Missoula

