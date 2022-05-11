Letter to the editor: How much of our lives will be controlled?

When China had its one-child-per-family policy, its government forced women to have abortions. Now our own government is poised to do the opposite — forbid women to have abortions. What’s next? Little cards, issued to females at birth, stating that their bodies are permanently the property of the government? Are these the Republicans who tout smaller government and greater personal freedom? Gimme a break!

They admonish others to “cherish life.” But do such anti-abortion activists cherish life enough after children are born to ensure physical and mental health care, education and safe living conditions for them and their mothers? Do they also ensure that the fathers pay their fair share of raising these children?

While I respect the personal choices of those who believe that abortion is wrong, I don’t think they have a right to impose that belief on others.

Do such activists respect anyone who is different from themselves — different religion, different sexual orientation, different view of family? Their actions speak louder than their words. How much in our lives do they aspire to control?

If anti-abortion activists prevail, we will need to change the Pledge of Allegiance to end by saying “with liberty and justice for men.”

Maggie Allen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0