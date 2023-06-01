Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The biggest bipartisan bill to pass the Legislature was who was going to be in charge of choosing the type of wax to polish the Montana Capital floors. The responsibility for the Capital is now divided between the governor and the Legislature. It sounds like a Halloween contest to see who is going to have the best decor and best polished floors, and the Legislature allocated $50 million for the contest.

$50 million, when we have Montanans sleeping on sidewalks, under bridges and we have parents wondering how they are going to feed their kids when school ends, or we have disabled and elderly worried about where they can live with increasing rents, property taxes and nursing homes closing because of lack of adequate Medicaid reimbursement.

The real needs of the people of Montana seemed to have been overlooked while our representatives acted on who was in charge of floor wax over real needs of the people.

John W. Nugent,

Missoula