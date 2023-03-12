In a recent op-ed, Hogan Gidley (Missoulian March 7) claims that ranked choice voting (RCV) is wrong for Montana because it’s too confusing. If so, we can thank Mr. Gidley for confusing us. Here’s how it works. First, if there are only two candidates, RCV is identical to our current system. Second, under RCV if there are three or more candidates and candidate A receives a majority ( >50%), candidate A wins. Very simple, end of story. Where RCV shines in reflecting voters' will is where there are three or more candidates and none receives a majority. RCV prevents an election in which, say five candidates split the vote, producing a winner with as few as 21%, resulting in electing somebody who almost 80% of voters didn’t want. Mr. Gidley’s claim that under RCV ballots can be discarded is wrong. If a voter ranks all candidates, that preference is reflected throughout the stages of the process. If a voter chooses not to rank candidates beyond their first choice, their vote is not discarded any more than are votes for a candidate who fails to win the plurality in our current system. With RCV voters' will is more clearly expressed and nobody gets disenfranchised.