Letter to the editor: How the 'Pledge of Allegiance" is meant to be said

Lest we commit to a revisionist Pledge of Allegiance, not the one we dedicated ourselves to when children, here is how we said and meant it. I remember it well. “I pledge allegiance to the Flag — not cult leader — of the United States of America — not some political party — and to the Republic — not fiefdom — for which it stands. One nation — adding state constitutions over time — Under God — without an established religion — Indivisible — not seeking civil war or internal strife — with Liberty — not removing or denying rights — and Justice — not building the world's largest prisoner population — for All — not just white people or some privileged class.