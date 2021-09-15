Letter to the editor: How to count Trump's term

As it becomes increasingly clear Donald Trump will reclaim the White House in 2024, we must leap ahead to the guest question: How should he be counted? As 45th president redux, or as 45 and 47?

Previously, only Grover Cleveland presented historians with this tricky issue. He was president from 1885-89; 1893-97.

Those four years in between, while cooling his heels, might seem simply a relaxing time for golf — in Trump's case. But numbering, as census controversies demonstrate, is serious business.

The Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary records Cleveland as present 22 and 24. But is he really?

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

