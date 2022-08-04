Letter to the editor: How to repair a nation plagued by disagreement

Our nation is plagued by disagreements. One side will have an opinion and another side will disagree. Now, this isn’t new, but what is new is the fact that we can’t even listen to the other person's point of view and have a productive conversation. Democrats and Republicans seem to disagree the most out of groups with certain opinions. From the age-old disagreement of abortion to the modern-day argument of vaccine and mask mandates, many arguments are over before they even start. When people learn that who they are talking to is of a different political position then they are, they can’t even seem to listen to what the other person has to say. To change this we must stop ignoring the opposing side's point of view and listen to what they have to say. Instead of only telling our side and ignoring other people, we need to put ourselves in the other people's shoes. We need to work together if we want to get anywhere with COVID, climate change or any other subject. We must come together to repair our nation that’s broken with disagreement.