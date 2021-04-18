Letter to the editor: HR 1 is really for corrupt politicians

Public confidence and trust in the validity of election results is key to increasing voter participation. The Democrats “For the People Act” (H.R. 1/ S. 1) is a blatant and unconstitutional power grab that would destroy any trust and confidence Montanans have in our elections.

H.R. 1/S. 1 would sabotage state voter ID laws; someone could simply sign a statement in which they claim to be who they say they are, no questions asked. This would be on top of allowing same-day voter registration and limiting states' ability to verify eligible voters and remove ineligible voters from registration rolls. The combination of these policies would open the door for massive fraud.

Even more alarming, the bill would turn the Federal Election Commission into a hyper-partisan body. Currently the FEC is bipartisan, with six members (three from each party). H.R. 1/S. 1 would reduce the number to five, giving one political party a majority and the opportunity to essentially rig elections in their party’s favor.

This bill isn’t “For the People,” it’s really “For the Corrupt Politicians.” I urge U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to reject H.R. 1/S. 1.

John Dibble,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2