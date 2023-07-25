A little corner of the iceberg of grief and abandonment I feel by the decimation of local journalism melted away this morning as I read Rob Chaney’s piece “E-Bikes Make Light Work of Glacier Goal,” (July 18). Questioned frequently by friends as to why I persist in maintaining my paper subscription, I can answer this — well, at least we still have Rob Chaney writing our local story for us. If you’ve ever gone into a library and pulled down one of those weighty bound archival copies of newspapers from 100 years ago and enjoyed the luxurious narrative style of the reporters of that era, then Rob’s story will give you a taste of it. It was thoroughly enjoyable and brightened my day with the smiles and chuckles it provoked. A huckleberry Pulitzer for you, Rob!