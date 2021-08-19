Letter to the editor: Huge forest fires can be prevented

When I was a young man, we logged the forests and used the wood for building furniture, houses and all kinds of other things.

We tried to prevent fires by cleaning the slash and undergrowth after logging. There were lookout towers to locate small fires before they spread, and there were professional smokejumpers to immediately put out small fires.

Now, the philosophy seems to be, "Burn, baby, burn." Houses, vehicles and people are getting burned in huge fires with intense smoke, causing many other deaths.

Today, we have prefab concrete houses with 6 inches of fiberglass insulation, which doesn't burn. And we have sprinkler systems which help to prevent damage.

If the people and the government would take advantage of all of these preventative measures, we wouldn't have all this destruction from fires, or the smoke.

Guess what? Huge forest fires can be prevented if we try.

Ken Chilcote,

Missoula

