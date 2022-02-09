Letter to the editor: Human trafficking

I recently read your article about human trafficking (Missoulian, Feb. 1) and would like to thank Gov. Greg Gianforte for putting a good team together.
I would also like your readers to know about a wonderful woman who lives in Kalispell by the name of Grace Manchala. Three years ago she created a nonprofit organization called “Glory For Ashes,” where she speaks about human trafficking in cities throughout the state of Montana with police departments, law enforcement officers and medical professionals, and empowers the community in knowledge and action. She helps victims restore their lives through education, intervention and restoration through hope and healing.
So, my fellow residents of Montana step up and do your part.
David Mirisch
Superior