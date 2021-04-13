 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Humane response for children at border
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Humane response for children at border

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is not often that I get emotional, but watching the lost (abandoned) little boy trying to tell the Border Patrol that he had been pushed aside and left behind and was lost made me see the mess this has made for humanity, being used for political gain and drug sale purposes.

I am horrified that children are abandoned or dropped over walls and left to die. It is the saddest thing that I have ever seen politicians let happen. I am sick when I even think about this happening.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, you need to do your part to stop this. It cannot be political; it must be humane. Be a good Montanan, not a politician this time.

Liane Johnson,

Cut Bank

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News