Letter to the editor: Humanities set UM apart from others

More than 100 students, alumni and community members gathered around Main Hall this past Friday to celebrate the humanities and protest the proposed budget cuts that would disproportionately affect the College of Humanities and Sciences (CHS) at the University of Montana.

The $2.6 million cut would devastate CHS. Tenure-line faculty likely would be fired, entire programs could be cut and every program would be weakened. As a double major in history and philosophy, my home departments and professors are in jeopardy.

As I talked with President Bodnar on Friday, he continually repeated that the university spends more money on humanities students than any other college on campus. With CHS providing over 80% of general education courses, nearly half of all undergraduate students majoring/minoring in CHS programs, and over 20 academic departments and programs, it does not seem outlandish that more money would be spent proportionality for CHS students. An education in the humanities also means the development of critical reading, writing, speaking and analytic skills, which require smaller classes and a few more faculty. It is hard to imagine a better expenditure at a university.