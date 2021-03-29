Letter to the editor: Humanities tied to MT's future

Montana rose to her glory because of those who were not afraid of her bewitching peaks, her vast grasslands, nor her raging rivers. Montana rose to her glory because of those who sacrificed their blood, sweat and tears to the state's mines, farms and railroads with hopes of ensuring a better future for those that would surely follow. Montana rose to her glory through the unrelenting efforts of those who saw what she could become even through her frigid winters and searing summers.

If the University of Montana chooses to devastate the humanities, those who toiled before us will simply vanish as forgotten victims to the cruel sands of time. If the University of Montana chooses to cut funding from the departments that fight to educate her communities on their historical significance, no matter how big or small, Montana will lose its heritage and its sense of place. If the University of Montana chooses to abandon its century-long promise to protect the Liberal Arts, Montana's future hangs in the balance. as there is no progress without the guidance of the past.

If the University of Montana chooses a future without the humanities, the university chooses a future without Montana.

Sophia Etier,

Florence

