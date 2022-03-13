Letter to the editor: Humanity's future is doomed

It is the year 2022 in our modern era, and a dark medieval tyranny has descended on Eastern Europe. Humanity’s history is written with death and sorrow. Our psychic desire for violence entered a terminal phase at World War II’s end, with the development and proliferation of nuclear weapons. Eighty years later, the atomic age's grand finale may come to fruition.

How far can Russia/America, military superpowers, have their backs pushed up against a wall before they rationalize a nuclear attack? Decades of the Cold War’s Mutually Assured Destruction’s standoff is over. Will it be small-scale in order to totally obliterate Ukraine's cities, or a bloody global conflagration that pretty much extinguishes life on earth?

A future under assault by climatic catastrophe and a specter of nuclear annihilation finds the world incapable of taking action. Evil has hammered the door down; humanity’s future is a race headed toward oblivion.

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula

