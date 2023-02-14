In 2017 the British Columbia Government announced a complete ban on hunting grizzly bears. Now, some six years later about 60 bear-viewing businesses are thriving in British Columbia. A three-day bear-viewing experience in British Columbia goes for about $7,000 for two people.

The estimated number of grizzlies living in British Columbia is somewhere between 14,000 and 16,000. In Montana the grizzly population is estimated to be between 1,800 and 2,000. Only three other states in the lower 48 have grizzlies. Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming have a combined grizzly population of about 800. Grizzlies are rare in three lower 48 states and nonexistent in 44 of the 48 lower states. Montana offers the best chance for the survival of grizzlies in the lower 48.

Watching, rather than hunting grizzlies in British Columbia appears to have been a good decision for British Columbia. I’ve been fortunate to watch seven grizzlies in Montana’s wild places. Each of those viewings became an instant lifetime highlight. What’s the best long-term decision? Do we want Montana to be the best place in the lower 48 to watch grizzlies? Or do we want to hunt grizzlies in Montana?

Lee Boman,

Missoula