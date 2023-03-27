Hunter education is a rite of passage, yet there is a shortage of hunter education instructors across Montana. The program is in need of passionate and excited instructors who care about the hunting community. This need was highlighted recently when the Montana House overwhelmingly passed House Bill 243, a bill that would mandate new hunters to take an in-person field day course with firearm safety training. Now, it’s time for the Montana Senate to continue to support this bipartisan bill.

In-person classes are a great opportunity for students to gain exposure to hunting while learning how to treat a firearm. Students learn about firearm actions, how to match ammunition to their firearm, and how to field dress an animal, among many other valuable lessons. The in-person class is wonderful in setting up new hunters to be safe.

As hunters, we take these lessons with us into the field every year. As instructors, we have an amazing privilege to instill life lessons in students. Interacting with excited and curious students is truly rewarding. If you feel the need to make a positive and lasting impact on future hunters in Montana, I encourage you to become a hunter education instructor.

Nuridia Nulliner,

Missoula