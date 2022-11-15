Letter to the editor: I had a dream

With all due respect to Martin Luther King.

I HAD A DREAM that negative ads didn’t exist. Political candidates campaigned based only on their abilities and values. They accept that all candidates have the right to express their views.

I HAD A DREAM that Democrats and Republicans listened, yes really LISTENED, to each other. What if they found something in common to start the discussions?

I HAD A DREAM where name calling was not acceptable in a civilized society, especially during elections. We treat each other with respect.

I HAD A DREAM where Republicans and Democrats recognized that we ALL, both Democrats and Republicans, are Americans. We respect each other as Americans. We recognize that sharing ideas and working together is what is what benefits us all.

Why can't this be real life?

Kent Nelson,

Missoula