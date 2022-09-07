Letter to the editor: I know you want to do the right thing

I have been thinking of Brad Tschida’s comment last week about how he thought Native Americans were over-represented in Montana’s Legislature because there was 9% representation for only 6.6% of the population. While not the smartest comment I’ve ever heard I do think he is onto something. Only 32% of the combined House and Senate are female while they make up 49.4% of Montana’s population. I think the men should get together and talk about who is leaving to make room for more women. We should also address party affiliation. Roughly 35% of the combined House and Senate are Democratic and 65% are Republican. However, I don’t see any Independents. Only 49% of Montana’s population is Republican so again who is leaving? I think there is some serious work to be done because we haven’t discussed economic standing or education level. The simplest answer is that no more Republican males should run for office until these numbers are adjusted. I know you guys want to do the right thing.