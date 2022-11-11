Letter to the editor: Ideology over science among the scientifically trained

I’ve found in years involved in surface hydrology, and water resource engineering, where keen understanding of atmospheric phenomena were required; that among many engineers of high intelligence and training, with much practical experience, their ideological beliefs as traditional Reaganesque conservatives seem to prevent them from accepting man-made climate-related extreme weather events as the cause of the warming earth. The innate randomness of weather was always their rational explanation.

I’ve not seen this particular “ideology over science” quirk, which may be widespread, directly addressed, and in my years at work I saw its potentially adverse consequences. For all the scientists of all sorts, a desirable oath:

“For those with substantial training in science to let political ideological dogma promoted primarily through forces of peer pressure rule over one – and to disavow proven scientific principles in favor of irrational and evidence-less ideological wishes is quite confounding and on its face rather inexcusable, for if I were to do the same, even by mistake and certainly by intention, it would bring to myself great disappointment and shame, and would demand immediate correction and commitment toward accurate retelling through public expression.”

Erwin Curry,

Missoula