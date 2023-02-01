Letter to the editor: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

In response to the recent claim that ‘Businesses support Higgins corridor concept’, (Missoulian Jan. 24) it was at best disingenuous. The working title of the concept is appropriately named the ‘Higgins Road Diet’. This is a classic case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’, as we don’t need, nor want, a road diet. And the reality on the ground (having been a downtown business owner for the past 20 years), is that I can’t find a single business owner who supports the road diet. Further, most business owners have been completely taken by surprise that the road diet was even being considered. While that may be frustrating for those who feel they strived for civic engagement, it is nonetheless the truth.