All of us should be concerned about the human trafficking by the cartels that is going on right here in Montana. Their victims are women and girls, mostly foreign nationals, who are sold for prostitution.

Our Montana Highway Patrol, headed up by Colonel Steve Lavin, is constantly on the lookout for human traffickers. Assistant Attorney General at the Montana Department of Justice, Selene Koepke, is in charge of the investigations. In addition, the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force, a vast network that spans law enforcement at all levels, has a hotline: 833-406-stop (7867) to report suspicious activity that might be human trafficking. Their website is missoulahumantrafficking.com.

Bryan Lockerby, who served 31 years with the Great Falls Police Department and retired as captain of investigations, is now head of criminal investigations at the Montana Department of Justice. Their contact number is 406-444-2026

As the saying goes, if you see something say something.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula