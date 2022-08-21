Letter to the editor: Ignoring attempts to clarify 'sincerely held'

Legal eagles say that federal law obligates employers to provide reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs “sincerely held.” Apparently, like the phrase “A well-regulated Militia” in the Constitution that is routinely sidestepped by legal folks, so it seems that legal eagles also ignore attempts to clarify “sincerely held.” Realistically, how can they? What legal standard exists that one can objectively hold “sincerely held beliefs” up against? Why, though, are religious beliefs of employees ruled more important than customers’ beliefs who likely have different religious beliefs or no religious beliefs? People who cannot in good conscience serve all legitimate customers should find other work. Almost every religion has some statement to the effect “treat others like you want to be treated.” How will some thirsty pharmacists who refuse to distribute birth-control respond, for example, when a clerk with a “sincerely held” religious belief that beer is the demon’s potion will not sell them a six-pack? I bet not well! As for me, I believe that many of these “sincerely held” religious beliefs aren’t really so sincere but rather arise from an aggrieved ego’s pathetic need to lord it over people.