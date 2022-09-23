Letter to the editor: Ignoring founding fathers

In Jane Smith's guest column of Sep. 16, titled: “Remember our Responsibility to the Constitution”, Smith denounces our founding fathers whom she describes as “living in a different world” where “women were believed to be stupider than men, slavery was widely accepted, and Native Americans were seen as subhuman.” So, Smith says the Constitution shouldn’t be interpreted exactly as the original founders intended and demands that our “present fathers” apply the Constitution to the world as it is now, not as it was in 1789.