Letter to the editor: Ignoring founding fathers

In Jane Smith's guest column of Sep. 16, titled: “Remember our Responsibility to the Constitution”, Smith denounces our founding fathers whom she describes as “living in a different world” where “women were believed to be stupider than men, slavery was widely accepted, and Native Americans were seen as subhuman.” So, Smith says the Constitution shouldn’t be interpreted exactly as the original founders intended and demands that our “present fathers” apply the Constitution to the world as it is now, not as it was in 1789.
Smith ignores the wisdom of our founding fathers, gained primarily from studying the Judeo-Christian Bible, then defaults to present day political hacks to govern. The founding fathers enacted our "Bill of Rights" granting "citizens are us" freedom of the press, the right to bear arms, and the separation of church and state. The Constitution and these rights are as relevant today as they were then.
People are also reading…
Smith and her liberal cronies are laying the groundwork to amend the U.S. Constitution to this end: to confine the freedom of rank-and-file Americans.
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula