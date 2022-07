Missoula doesn't need the Southgate Mall annual fireworks show any longer. The wide display of illegal fireworks in the city well into the midnight hour on any 4th of July in Missoula is quite a money saver for the corporate owned conglomerate that owns the mall. In fact so many illegal fireworks are set off in city limits that at 11 p.m. the fine particulate matter in the air from fireworks measured unhealthy for sensitive groups. Quite an accomplishment Missoulians.