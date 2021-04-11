Letter to the editor: Imitating Trump not a winning strategy

Roy Cohn (1927-1986), an American lawyer who was Joe McCarthy’s chief counsel back in the day, was (along with father Fred Trump) a big influence on Donald Trump. One must remember Joe McCarthy’s downfall, and how the 1950’s GOP may have suffered.

“I don't like to plea-bargain. I like to fight.” — Roy Cohn

Trump is the primary influence of the Republican Party. To imitate Trump’s bravado is to be accepted by him and his party. This hastens back to an imitational, Roy Cohn-type belligerent approach.

As one gossip columnist said of Cohn, “He was roundly, practically fetishistically unapologetic, remorseless, shameless, totally impervious to being insulted…” Cohn would not pay his bills or his taxes ($7 million owed to IRS), was disbarred and, in the end, self-destructed. And imitation of bellicose appears to be what many Republicans now use as a conscious political strategy.

“Imitation causes us to leave natural ways to enter into artificial ones; it therefore makes slaves.” — Alexandre Vinet (1797-1847), Swiss literary critic and theologian.

One cannot dismiss all the apparent "imitation slaves" to a "Trump party" on display. It’s hard to see it as a winning strategy.