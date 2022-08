A bucket full of huckleberries to the Missoulian editors who graciously awarded a “heaping scoop of ice cream covered with huckleberries” to Alonso Quirarte, (Missoulian editorial Aug. 5) an indispensable picker of Flathead cherries. Born in Mexico, migrated to the U.S. at ten, Alsonso is among the thousands of immigrants who keep our economy humming. Whether picking cherries, constructing houses, discovering new cures for cancer, they are needed. Let’s welcome them!