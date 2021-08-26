Letter to the editor: Impeach 46

In the seven months that this old man with early dementia has tried to run this country, instead of running the country he is running it into the ground. The latest botched job of leaving 10 to 40 thousands Americans in Afghanistan and arming our enemies with 87 billion dollars of arms is his latest blunder this week.

It is hard to believe this old man could screw up a country this quick unless it was on purpose! His first day in office he shut down our Keystone Pipeline so we would not be energy independent and approved the Russian pipeline which will hold our European allies hostage to Russian natural gas. The price of gas has increased $1.50 a gallon and inflation is soaring!

The southern border, which was secure, is now a joke and so far this year we have let in over a million people.

It seems to me the Democrats want to start a civil war in America by judging all issues by race, playing the race card, and trying to shove Critical Race Theory down our throats! It is united we stand and divided we fall as a nation. Wake up America!

Barry Hartman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0