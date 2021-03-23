Letter to the editor: Important to fund conservation in MT

In November 2020, we, the voters of Montana, passed Initiative 190, which legalized the sale and consumption of recreational marijuana in the state, with a portion of the tax revenue directed towards state and public lands to assist in conservation and recreation management.

Right now, the Montana Legislature is trying to rewrite the bill and redirect the funds originally allocated toward our great outdoors away from conservation and recreation, and towards the state’s general fund. Half of the tax revenue was originally directed for public lands and conservation. Now it is a fraction of that percentage, in a show of bad faith by lawmakers, disregarding both the voters and the needs of our great outdoors.

As a current wildlife biology student at the University of Montana, I cannot stress enough how important it is to fund conservation in the state of Montana in order to maintain wildlife health and diversity. Natural resources play a vital role in Montana’s economy, and ignoring their importance will only be taking a step backwards.

Hannah Buckhalter,

Missoula

