Letter to the editor: Impressed by Cheneys

It’s a good thing both Liz and Dick Cheney own cowboy boots. That’s what they would have needed in the mess that the Trump sheep left as they fled the floor of the House before the Jan. 6 events.

I never thought I would be in a position to say this, but I tip my hat to Dick Cheney for standing with his daughter to represent the true conservative side of politics in America.

I have voted Democrat in every election since I became eligible in ‘74 and very seldom have I been impressed by true courage and character. Jan. 6 the Cheney family impressed me. Thank you, to two fellow Americans.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

