Consider me impressed, Missoula. We rolled into town this past weekend from Billings for the big soccer tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park and we were greeted with a first class facility and a really fun weekend. As a landscape architect, I pay close attention to the places we visit and your park is exceptional. That whole campus, including the historic Fort, is beautiful and you should be beaming with pride for having that as a host site. It shows off Missoula in a fantastic way. Well done. And thanks for the hospitality!