Letter to the editor: In support of Nick Lawyer

The resignation of Nick Lawyer from his position as the Sanders County public health officer is extremely disturbing.

Mr. Lawyer should not have been asked to step down by the county commissioners. The agenda listed discussion of COVID restrictions, not the removal of an officer from a county position.

Many folks would have submitted written comments (for safety’s sake during the pandemic) in support of Mr. Lawyer, because of his efforts to help curb the pandemic in our county.

His scientific and medically based advice is greatly needed in our poorly vaccinated population. All the guidelines he promotes are based on good science and proven health practices.

A small, but loud contingent of citizens who do not believe the scientific evidence should not be making the decisions that are the responsibility of the county health board.

Sanders County has been very fortunate to have Nick Lawyer work as a highly qualified physician’s assistant and public health officer.

We need more people of intelligence and integrity, like Nick, to help us through these difficult times.

Debbie and Dave Lyman,

Heron

