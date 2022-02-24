Letter to the editor: Inaction is not an option

Thank you for publishing this article, which states, “The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live …”

One of the best first-step solutions to tackle this problem, caused in part by our burning of fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases (GHGs), is bipartisan legislation that puts a price on carbon and returns monthly cashback checks to all American households.

This carbon pricing policy will help us all transition from fossil fuels to low-carbon sources of energy (citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon).

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce advocates for such an approach. “The Chamber supports a market-based approach to accelerate GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.” And, “We believe that durable climate policy must be made by Congress” (uschamber.com/climate-change-position).

Our representatives, Senators Daines and Tester, and Congressman Rosendale, could support carbon pricing as an effective market-based policy to rapidly reduce GHG emissions to help stabilize our climate. Please encourage them to act now.

As the U.S. Chamber says, “Inaction is not an option”.

Alexandra Amonette,

Big Timber

