Letter to the editor: Incentives rather than regulations

The recent article about cannabis energy regulations (Missoula City Council to consider energy use by cannabis companies (Missoulian, Feb. 11), describes a misguided approach that fails to consider other ways to reach the same goal.

The very nature of regulations requires enforcement and bureaucracy. How about offering incentives such as solar, or a market-driven way of increased electric rates? Adding more regulations almost always results in more regulations and unintended consequences, impacts to other businesses and new industry.

Yes, cannabis requires more energy, but more regulations aren't the answer.

Harry Croft

Missoula

