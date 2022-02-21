Letter to the editor: Incentives rather than regulations

The recent article about cannabis energy regulations ( Missoula City Council to consider energy use by cannabis companies (Missoulian, Feb. 11), describes a misguided approach that fails to consider other ways to reach the same goal.

The very nature of regulations requires enforcement and bureaucracy. How about offering incentives such as solar, or a market-driven way of increased electric rates? Adding more regulations almost always results in more regulations and unintended consequences, impacts to other businesses and new industry.