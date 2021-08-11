Letter to the editor: Include carbon fee in reconciliation bill

This letter dovetails off an Aug. 5 guest column entitled "Tell Tester climate is a priority," in which Dave Atkins advocated for instituting a carbon fee and dividend program within the budget reconciliation process currently making it's way through Congress. I am in complete agreement. For context, Dave Atkins outlined the core rationale for a carbon fee and dividend program and I encourage all to review his well-written opinion.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (not exactly a left-wing organization), recently offered its position regarding climate change. Here is an excerpt:

"We believe that there is much common ground on which all sides of this discussion could come together to address climate change with policies that are practical, flexible, predictable, and durable. We believe in a policy approach that acknowledges the costs of action and inaction and the competitiveness of the U.S. economy."