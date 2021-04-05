Letter to the editor: Include credits for MT farmers, forests

The handwriting is on the wall: Climate change legislation is inevitable. One extremely interesting proposal is the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act just introduced to the House of Representatives that puts a fee on carbon at the point of fossil fuels production, and then puts "carbon cash" back into the pockets of Americans in the form of a monthly dividend.

We need to encourage U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to get in on the ground floor of this legislation to fight to include policies that benefit Montanans.

Montana has long been a stalwart of agriculture and of coal extraction. This bill could include carbon credits for Montana farmers and forest landowners who practice regenerative practices that sequester carbon into the ground. It could also include transitional funding to maintain pensions, provide for retraining and temporarily replace the tax base for communities that are currently dependent on coal economies. But those things will only happen if our legislators in Washington, D.C., roll up their sleeves and join in on the sausage-making.

Support the EICDA, and tell our representatives to get involved to represent Montana in that legislation.

Shirley Atkins,

Missoula

