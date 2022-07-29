Letter to the editor: Inclusive experiences

For kids with different needs summer camps aren’t always accessible, but this summer my 6-year-old with Down Syndrome has been able to be participate in two different camps in Missoula. This is because Missoula Parks and Recreation and Mismo have adapted their programs to create inclusive experiences. I am writing this letter to draw attention to the extra effort put forth by these programs, to thank the staff for the patience I have seen them exhibit daily, and to make sure community members who have children with differences know there are programs that have created safe and inclusive spaces for children who move through the world with a uniqueness that we all benefit from when we choose to slow down, get curious, and engage.