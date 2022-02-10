Letter to the editor: Incongruity is lost

My initial reaction to the front page, above-the-fold article about a mini-rally held by a state senator from another county last Sunday was one of disgust (" Protesters rally in Missoula against vaccine mandates " — Missoulian, Feb. 7). How could the Missoulian devote a third of a page and a full-color photo to someone who needed a bullhorn to address a crowd smaller than the group of people in line to get popcorn at the movie theater?

Senator Manzella and her ilk are railing against vaccine mandates that are non-existent and apparently aligning with some truckers from another country. Even a casual glance at the U.S. Constitution so revered by the Face of Freedom and the Western Montana Liberty Coalition would enlighten them to the phrase “promote the general welfare.” While the Bible, their other favorite, predates medicinal and scientific knowledge by centuries, the theme of protecting the less fortunate is clear. Clearly, incongruity is lost on a group of 20 people protesting their lack of freedom, in a public area, undisturbed, and being given full print media coverage.